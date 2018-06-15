Dignity (DTY) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.64) in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dignity from GBX 950 ($12.65) to GBX 1,100 ($14.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dignity in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Dignity traded down GBX 9 ($0.12), reaching GBX 1,053 ($14.02), on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,863. Dignity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 734.92 ($9.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,777 ($36.97).

Dignity (LON:DTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 128.30 ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 124.40 ($1.66) by GBX 3.90 ($0.05). The firm had revenue of £324 million during the quarter. Dignity had a return on equity of 593.43% and a net margin of 21.26%.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre?arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

