Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Increased to GBX 730 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 655 ($8.72) to GBX 730 ($9.72) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR reduced their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 710 ($9.45) to GBX 670 ($8.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.32) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.32) to GBX 695 ($9.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.79 ($9.29).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of Tate & Lyle traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07), hitting GBX 647.40 ($8.62), during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 539.40 ($7.18) and a one year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.60).

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.