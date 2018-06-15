Berenberg Bank Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.91 ($46.41).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €30.36 ($35.30) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

