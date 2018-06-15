Berry Global Group (BERY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.62

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.62 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 73474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 92,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.