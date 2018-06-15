Bertrandt (BDT) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been given a €98.00 ($113.95) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDT. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bertrandt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.75 ($118.31).

Get Bertrandt alerts:

Bertrandt opened at €94.40 ($109.77) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bertrandt has a fifty-two week low of €67.28 ($78.23) and a fifty-two week high of €109.60 ($127.44).

About Bertrandt

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.