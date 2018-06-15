Best Buy (BBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Best Buy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-0.82 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,386,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,825. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $185,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $651,920.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $2,452,327 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

