Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $41-42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.64 billion.Best Buy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.41.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,386,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,825. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $107,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $651,920.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,327 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

