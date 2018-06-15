Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,279,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,840,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $268,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $231,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,391,393 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $167,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,130,632 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 258,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $83.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

In other news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $651,920.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $107,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,904. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy opened at $73.32 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

