Beyondspring (BYSI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price objective on Beyondspring and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyondspring presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

BYSI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,655. Beyondspring has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.08.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.