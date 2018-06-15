BF-B (BF-B) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised BF-B from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BF-B currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BF-B opened at $52.94 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

About BF-B

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

