Bfi Co., Llc Sells 2,600 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $117,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bfi Co., Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $466,000.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,381,800.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 9,930 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $447,346.50.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 12,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $481,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 12,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $467,040.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 12,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $472,200.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Bfi Co., Llc sold 12,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $458,400.00.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health opened at $46.90 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

