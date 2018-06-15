LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOGM. ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LogMeIn from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.56.

LOGM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.32. 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,162. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP James Lok sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $661,460.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 10,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,128,357.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,081 shares of company stock worth $15,752,754 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $12,881,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

