BidaskClub Lowers Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to Strong Sell

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

AIMC opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $240.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $579,460.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $172,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 314,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

