BidaskClub Lowers Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) to Buy

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CATM. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Cardtronics traded down $1.06, hitting $23.85, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 754,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,883. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 958,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $22,569,260.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,722,105 shares of company stock worth $41,872,257. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

