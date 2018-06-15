BidaskClub Lowers Cardtronics (CATM) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CATM. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Cardtronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 958,355 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,569,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,722,105 shares of company stock valued at $41,872,257 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.