BidaskClub Lowers Hurco Companies (HURC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hurco Companies opened at $44.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $298.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.37. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other Hurco Companies news, Director Andrew Sheeley Niner sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $365,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,836 shares of company stock worth $902,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

