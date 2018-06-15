Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

IPCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $121.00 target price on Infinity Property and Casualty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Property and Casualty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Property and Casualty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Infinity Property and Casualty traded down $2.15, reaching $142.30, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 208,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,698. Infinity Property and Casualty has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.80. Infinity Property and Casualty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. equities research analysts expect that Infinity Property and Casualty will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Infinity Property and Casualty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Property and Casualty in the first quarter worth approximately $34,454,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 228,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Property and Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers.

