P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services traded up $1.18, reaching $42.44, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,901. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $259.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.32.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 633.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.