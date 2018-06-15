Bilfinger (GBF) PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research note published on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBF. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cfra set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.50 ($45.93).

Bilfinger opened at €45.90 ($53.37) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €32.89 ($38.24) and a fifty-two week high of €41.14 ($47.84).

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

