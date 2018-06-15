M&T Bank Corp Has $443,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,322,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1,226.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,901,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.88. The stock had a trading volume of 190,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,750. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a twelve month low of $208.95 and a twelve month high of $304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. CL King lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

