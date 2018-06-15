Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $303.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $208.95 and a 12 month high of $304.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $551.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. CL King cut Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

