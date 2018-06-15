Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) a $335.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 price target on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $423.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.18.

Biogen opened at $305.68 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.23. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $370.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 23.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,955,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,927.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $767,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

