Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.00

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 15467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($1.20). equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 89,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $3,144,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $863,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,245 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,796. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $3,520,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

