Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Insider Sells 25,845 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) insider Robert Berman sold 25,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $930,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Robert Berman sold 104,155 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $3,783,951.15.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Robert Berman sold 6,362 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $229,159.24.

On Thursday, May 10th, Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $938,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,053,850.00.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,045. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($1.20). equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

