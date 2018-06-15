BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BIOLASE earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.6084811028332 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BIOLASE traded down $0.01, reaching $1.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 25,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BIOLASE has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.70.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $10.02 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

