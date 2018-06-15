BipCoin Price Hits $0.0297 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One BipCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. BipCoin has a market cap of $48,381.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BipCoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027389 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000298 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BipCoin Profile

BipCoin (BIP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. The official website for BipCoin is bipcoin.org. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BipCoin Coin Trading

BipCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BipCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BipCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

