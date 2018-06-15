TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Lifted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 3.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $38,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $695,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 455,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 116.5% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2,454.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 89,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $1,356,715.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $3,269,567. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. 81,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $92.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

