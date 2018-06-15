Bitauto (BITA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BITA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bitauto from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bitauto from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bitauto from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Bitauto from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:BITA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,774. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.85 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Bitauto will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Bitauto declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bitauto by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitauto during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bitauto during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

