Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $32.57 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $555.99 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $32.57 or 0.00505069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitsane and Bithumb. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.00 or 0.03008080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00236159 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00293106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00053826 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00153562 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00078010 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,168,436 coins and its circulating supply is 17,068,436 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Trade Satoshi, DSX, Huobi, Bittrex, BitMarket, C2CX, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Negocie Coins, BitBay, Ovis, HitBTC, BitFlip, Coinnest, Upbit, Coinone, Braziliex, Vebitcoin, Bitsane, QuadrigaCX, Crex24, Exmo, Unocoin, Exrates, Koineks, CEX.IO, Lbank, Bleutrade, OKEx, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, Abucoins, BigONE, YoBit, Indodax, Bitlish, Korbit, Bithumb, TDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.