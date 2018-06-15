BitcoinZ Price Down 32.5% This Week (CRYPTO:BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Octaex. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $55,745.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.03063070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00503165 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00230505 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00302574 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00058803 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00153964 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00078002 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 1,990,025,195 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Octaex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitcoinZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.