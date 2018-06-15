Bitcurrency Market Capitalization Reaches $211,067.00 (BTCR)

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Bitcurrency has a total market cap of $211,067.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcurrency has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcurrency alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcurrency Profile

BTCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam. The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcurrency

Bitcurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.