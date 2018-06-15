BitDice (CSNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, BitDice has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. BitDice has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $4,675.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDice token can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003623 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00600270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00234153 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093483 BTC.

BitDice Token Profile

BitDice launched on September 20th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDice’s official website is www.bitdice.me. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

