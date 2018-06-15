BitRent Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $451,789.00 (CRYPTO:RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitRent has a market cap of $27.53 million and $451,789.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00604230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00227063 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00092999 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent was first traded on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 942,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent.

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

