BitSerial Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, BitSerial has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitSerial token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSerial has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00073997 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00109587 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00120781 BTC.

About BitSerial

BitSerial is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSerial’s official website is bitserial.io.

Buying and Selling BitSerial

BitSerial can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSerial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSerial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

