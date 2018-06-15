Bitstar (BITS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $809.00

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. Bitstar has a total market cap of $513,750.00 and approximately $809.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitstar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bitstar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002179 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005527 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 23,079,737 coins. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

