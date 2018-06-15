Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Bitzeny has a market cap of $1.05 million and $689.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.05 or 0.01502740 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008022 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015305 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019036 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitzeny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.