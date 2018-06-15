Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Bitzeny has a market cap of $1.05 million and $702.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01499410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008059 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015492 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019926 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitzeny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.