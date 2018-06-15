BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut (BKHU) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

News stories about BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut (NYSE:BKHU) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.5727009778454 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut traded down $0.32, reaching $61.58, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,775. BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $78.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.9688 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

