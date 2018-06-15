US Bancorp DE Buys 1,404 Shares of Black Hills Corp (BKH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Black Hills worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Black Hills from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of Black Hills opened at $56.84 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $72.02.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.38 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.55%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

