Blackrock Floating Rate Income (BGT) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.02

News coverage about Blackrock Floating Rate Income (NYSE:BGT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Floating Rate Income earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 48.194276685652 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE BGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,449. Blackrock Floating Rate Income has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

About Blackrock Floating Rate Income

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment Company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

