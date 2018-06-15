BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,287,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,544,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.02% of Welltower as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $79,515,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $5,541,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $7,184,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $38,534,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,264. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Welltower had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

In related news, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.18 per share, with a total value of $50,116.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

