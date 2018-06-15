BlackRock Inc. Has $744.92 Million Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.69% of UGI worth $744,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $151,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,608.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,470,510.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

UGI opened at $49.25 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. UGI had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

