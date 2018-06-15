Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 242,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.43% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $2,183,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences traded up $0.95, reaching $152.51, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,021. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $539,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.84, for a total transaction of $538,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,182 shares of company stock worth $39,833,358. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.