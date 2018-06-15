BlackRock Inc. Has $1.97 Billion Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,898,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,406,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.69% of PG&E worth $1,972,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PG&E by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 804,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 493,763 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $18,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,524,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,193,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.03. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $71.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). PG&E had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

