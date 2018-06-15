BlackRock Inc. Sells 352,560 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,978,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 352,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.01% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $1,833,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 807,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,680,000 after buying an additional 119,957 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 480,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,867,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,422. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.57%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $612,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $2,635,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,636,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

