Blackrock Limited Duration (BLW) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Blackrock Limited Duration (NYSE:BLW) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Limited Duration earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.9536292401758 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,395. Blackrock Limited Duration has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,000 shares of Blackrock Limited Duration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25,000.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Blackrock Limited Duration

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

