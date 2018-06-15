Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T (NYSE:BLH) Given News Impact Score of 0.36

Press coverage about Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T (NYSE:BLH) has been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T earned a news sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T remained flat at $$14.83 during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objectives seek to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

