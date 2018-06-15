Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Increased by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up approximately 6.3% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

Blackstone Group opened at $33.07 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

