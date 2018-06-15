First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,272 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Hill Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,089.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.