Blair William & Co. IL Sells 30,559 Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,559 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.19% of Stericycle worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.48 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $814,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,189.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $837,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,543. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

